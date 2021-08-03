Virus updates: NYC will require vaccination proof for indoor dining, gyms; Florida sets another hospitalization record

A roundup of COVID-19 updates this morning:

NYC will require vaccination proof for indoor dining, gyms

New York City will soon require proof of COVID-19 vaccinations for indoor activities, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Tuesday, making it the first big city in the U.S. to impose such restrictions.

The new requirement, which will go into effect Aug. 16, applies to indoor dining, gyms and indoor entertainment venues.

De Blasio has focused on getting as many New Yorkers vaccinated as possible while resisting calls to mandate masks indoors, as several cities and counties in California have done.

De Blasio said Monday he was making “a strong recommendation” that everyone wear a mask in public indoor settings but stressed that the city’s “overwhelming strategic thrust” remained getting more people vaccinated.

***

Florida again breaks record for COVID-19 hospitalizations