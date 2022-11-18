Visiting Las Vegas? Understanding cannabis culture, regulations in Nevada | Here Weed Go! podcast

How's it growing folks! Welcome to the very first episode of my Las Vegas series of Here Weed Go!

I'm out here attending the world's largest cannabis conference, MJBizCon 2022.

To help get the week started, I interviewed Layke Martin, executive director of the Nevada Dispensary Association.

We compare license structures between western states, look into the state's new experiment with cannabis consumption lounges, and clear the smoke around some of the biggest issues facing dispensaries here in the Silver State, like excess marijuana products from California coming into the state.

It's just the beginning of multiple episodes recorded here in Sin City. So sit back, relax and enjoy!