Vocabulary, lightning round added to National Spelling Bee

Siyona Mishra, a finalist in the bee in 2015 and 2017 who now coaches younger spellers — kids can't compete after eighth grade — said there was a contradiction in Scripps' justification for the changes.

“Simultaneously saying that vocab questions on (the) live stage are being added to encourage understanding of words doesn't really match up with their addition of a lightning round of spelling,” Mishra wrote in an email. “Adding a lightning round will only emphasize to spellers that memorizing and immediately recognizing a word is what is more important than really learning the words.”

Memorizing definitions is not a core element of spellers' training, said Zaila Avant-Garde, a 14-year-old from Hardey, Louisiana, who will be competing in this year's bee.

“I just kind of pick up the definition. It seeps into me from looking at them. It's not like I specifically dedicate time to studying vocabulary,” Zaila said. “Will I now study it? I'm not really sure.”

Zaila stressed that she didn't mind the addition of vocabulary or the lightning round, which she said “will be really entertaining to watch or even to compete in.”