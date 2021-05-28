Voice of Disney's 'Sebastian the Crab' dies at age 72

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Samuel E. Wright, the South Carolina native who famously voiced “Sebastian the Crab” in Disney’s “The Little Mermaid" and had an acting career spanning five decades, died this week. He was 72.

Wright died Monday in New York after a three-year bout with prostate cancer, according to his family's obituary.

“My beautiful, strong, loving daddy is off to his next adventure,” one of Wright's daughters, Dee Kelly, wrote Tuesday on Facebook. “My heart has so much to say but I’m still processing the fact that the light that was and is my daddy will not be able to physically be here with me.”

Born in Camden, South Carolina, in 1948, Wright got his start in acting while a student at South Carolina State University in the 1960s, according to the school, where he helped launch an acting department. A standout athlete, Wright also performed in shows including Tennessee Williams’ “Summer and Smoke” and the Greek tragedy “Medea.”

“Sam was a very kind heart. He was a sweet young man,” said Sandra Salley, who served for nearly 40 years as the drama department’s secretary. “He was very lovable."