 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Voices of resilience emerge as pandemic enters 2nd year. Read their inspiring stories.
View Comments
alert special report

Voices of resilience emerge as pandemic enters 2nd year. Read their inspiring stories.

  • Comments
{{featured_button_text}}
Virus-Outbreak One Year Voices Photo Gallery

This combination of photos show from top left, Mauricio Vivet in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Melody "Mel" Popravak in New York, Yehuda Erlic, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Shikha Malhotra in Mumbai, India, Kram in eastern Ukraine and Angelique Sabounjian in Lebanon. One year into the COVID-19 pandemic, the world has seen death, economic hardship and anxiety on an unprecedented scale. But it has also witnessed self-sacrifice, courage and perseverance.

 AP

One year into the COVID-19 pandemic, the world has seen death, economic hardship and anxiety on an unprecedented scale. But it has also witnessed self-sacrifice, courage and perseverance.

In India, Brazil, South Africa and other places around the globe, people are helping others and reinventing themselves.

"I've been adaptable, like water," said a woman whose dream of becoming a U.S. boxing champion was dealt a blow by the crisis, though not necessarily a knockout punch.

Their voices and images can inspire, even though the future is as uncertain for them as it is for everyone else.

Photos: One year ago, the world on the precipice

To look at year-old photographs is to revisit a world divided. One where life had already been short-circuited by a raging plague — and another where it was just becoming apparent that the monster was in the house.

Associated Press journalists Rafiq Maqbool in Mumbai, India; Lucas Dumphries in Rio de Janeiro; Kathy Willens in New York; Bram Janssen in Durban, South Africa; Sylvia Hui in London; Alexander Zemlianichenko in Moscow; Evgeniy Maloletka in Krasnohorlivka, Ukraine; Fay Abuelgasim in Beirut; Maria Grazia Murru in Tavernola Bergamasca, Italy; Borg Wong and Caroline Chen in Beijing; Laurie Kellman in Holon, Israel; and Stew Milne in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, contributed to this report.

View Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Hospitals develop new ways to move around patients

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News