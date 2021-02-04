Volunteer army helps Florida elders book coveted COVID shots

She says that the systems not only negatively affects seniors, but also exacerbate income and racial disparities. Eskamani says wealthier communities are already seeing greater vaccination coverage than lower-income neighborhoods.

“There should be robo-dialing, there should be door knocking. We should be going into communities,” she said. “People feel it’s like a gameshow, like a race and it shouldn’t be like that. It should be a more thoughtful and strategic approach that is centralized.”

A new online system launched last Friday by the state government for residents to preregister for coronavirus vaccine appointments has aimed to centralize efforts, but it does not match people to all the different places where they could get a vaccine.

Meanwhile, vaccines are going to waste. Last week, Florida state officials acknowledged that 3,344 doses of vaccine were spoiled, in part because they were not used fast enough before the medicine went bad.

Volunteers like Greenberg, Schwartz and Quirk are helping to change that. They have become the first point of contact now for some vaccination providers who count on them to find patients who can show up at the last minute to receive leftover doses that otherwise would have to be thrown out.