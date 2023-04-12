NASA is in the early stages of planning for the first ever human mission to Mars. That's not set to happen until 2030, but NASA has already unveiled a Mars-simulation habitat where four volunteers will live for an entire year without coming outside. FRANCE 24's Gavin Lee takes a look.
