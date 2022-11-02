 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
spotlight

Voters in five states considering legal cannabis | Here Weed Go! podcast

  • 0

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

It’s that time of year again: election season!

In less than a week, five states around the country will have the opportunity to join the legal cannabis club: Arkansas, Maryland, Missouri, North Dakota and South Dakota. And in Arizona, local elections could have potential consequences for how both the medical and recreational programs run and operate.

To get a little higher and more enlightened about these election developments, I’m joined by Justin Strekal, former national director of politics for NORML (the National Organization to Reform Marijuana Laws) and Jon Udell, the current interim co-director of Arizona NORML.

We talk about if party really matters when it comes to getting cannabis legislation passed at both the federal and state levels, where legalization is on the ballot this season, and what the Biden Administration’s announcement to pardon past charges and consider cannabis’s current scheduling status means for federal policy going forward.

People are also reading…

Our conversations kicks off with Strekal talking about his current work with BOWL Pac (Better Organizing to Win Legalization) a marijuana-centric political action committee.

MORE INFO

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Meteor showers, planets and a total lunar eclipse set to light up the November skies

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News