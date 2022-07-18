 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Vulnerable Dems sound inflation alarm; Cruz says SCOTUS marriage ruling 'wrong'; Trump vs. establishment in Arizona

U.S. Capitol

The U.S. Capitol building is seen as the sun sets on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, June 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe)

A roundup of the latest stories in politics:

  • Democrats desperate to retain control of Congress are now pleading with the Biden administration and their party leadership to help them more forcefully combat rising prices -- and, in the process, hang on to their seats.
  • Sen. Ted Cruz believes the US Supreme Court was "clearly wrong" in its landmark 2015 Obergefell v. Hodges ruling that legalized same-sex marriage, the Texas Republican said over the weekend.
  • Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey is part of a burgeoning effort among establishment Republicans to lift up little-known housing developer Karrin Taylor Robson against former television news anchor Kari Lake, who is backed by Trump, ahead of the Aug. 5 Arizona gubernatorial primary. Former Vice President Mike Pence announced his endorsement for Robson today.
  • The Republican race for Maryland governor in Tuesday's primary election pits a candidate backed by outgoing Gov. Larry Hogan against a rival endorsed by Donald Trump.

Read full versions of these stories and more below:

