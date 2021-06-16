Waddling into view are the stars of Netflix's 'Penguin Town'

Initially, the arrival of the colony was greeted with some dismay by residents. “Like any good wildlife, they march around and they poop in people’s gardens. And so I think it’s been an interesting adjustment,” she said.

Townsfolk soon realized that the penguins were a tourist draw and a potential source of income. “They really are gods in that town and everybody’s businesses are named after them.”

The team from Red Rock Films initially focused on about 80 nests and then whittled the list down to 50 pairs they would follow 24 hours a day. One more cut led them to a final five to concentrate on.

Filmmakers used all sorts of equipment to capture the penguins — nest cams, drones, waterproof cameras, special tripods and an antigravity rig. So committed to environmentalism was the 30-member team that they pledged to abstain from meat and fish during the eight-month shoot, eating an exclusively plant-based diet.

While light and fun, the series also may have something to say about how humans can live in peace with animals, finding a way to achieve mutual benefit.