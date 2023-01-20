Wagner Group faces more sanctions; NFL playoff predictions; Judge fines Trump for 'frivolous' lawsuit | Hot off the Wire podcast

On this version of Hot off the Wire:

» The U.S. Treasury Department will impose additional sanctions on the Russian private military company, the Wagner Group, that has been aiding Russia’s military in its ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

» Associated Press NFL writer Rob Maaddij offers his predictions for this weekend's playoff games.

» A Florida judge has sanctioned former President Donald Trump and one of his attorneys, ordering them to pay nearly $1 million for filing a bogus lawsuit against Trump’s 2016 rival Hillary Clinton.

» A family spokesman for Damar Hamlin tells The Associated Press the Buffalo Bills safety still faces a long rehabilitation despite enjoying a remarkable recovery some three weeks after having to be resuscitated on the field during a game in Cincinnati.

3 tips before you use buy now, pay later to fund travel costs | PennyWise podcast Travel is the fastest growing segment of the "buy now, pay later" purchasing trend. It may work for some, but there are some big pitfalls, too.

Are the dangers of football worth the risk? | The Ethical Life podcast 🎧 The hosts discuss the many reactions from fans and the media after the on-field cardiac arrest of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin.

Earth continues to warm. What does that mean for the oceans and people? | Across the Sky podcast An ocean physicist with NASA talks about the warming climate’s impact and what that means for people living both near and far away from the water.