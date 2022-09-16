Wait to see queen hits 24 hours as queue reopens

By MIKE CORDER, JILL LAWLESS and DANICA KIRKA, Associated Press
LONDON (AP) — A surging tide of people — ranging from London retirees to former England soccer captain David Beckham — have lined up to file past Queen Elizabeth II's coffin as it lies in state at Parliament, so many that authorities on Friday had to call a temporary halt to more people joining the miles-long queue.
By late afternoon, a live tracker of the queue to get into historic Westminster Hall said it had reopened, but the British government warned that the waiting time to cover the 5 miles from the start of the line in Southwark Park to Parliament had climbed to more than 24 hours. The government also warned that “overnight temperatures will be cold.”
King Charles III and his siblings will be standing vigil around the flag-draped coffin on Friday evening.
Thousands of people continue to line up along the Thames opposite the Houses of Parliament to pay their last respects to Queen Elizabeth II.
Beckham was spotted in the line of mourners near Britain’s Houses of Parliament at lunchtime Friday. He's believed to have joined the queue at 2 a.m. and to have lined up for more than 10 hours with thousands of others.
Wearing a white shirt and black tie, he bowed briefly to the coffin before moving out of Westminster Hall.
“We have been lucky as a nation to have had someone who has led us the way her majesty has led us, for the amount of time, with kindness, with caring and always reassuring," Beckham said. "I think that’s the one thing that we all felt safe and we will continue that with the royal family. But I think (her) majesty was someone special and will be missed, not just by everyone in our country but everyone around the world.”
Photos: Line to see queen's coffin stretches 5 miles
People stand in a queue in front of the London Eye to pay their respects to the late Queen Elizabeth II during the lying-in state, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19.(AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty)
Nariman El-Mofty
People stand in a queue in front of the London Eye to pay their respects to the late Queen Elizabeth II during the lying-in state, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19.(AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty)
Nariman El-Mofty
People stand in a queue in front of the London Eye to pay their respects to the late Queen Elizabeth II during the lying-in state, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty)
Nariman El-Mofty
Flowers and a photograph are placed for Queen Elizabeth II outside the British Consulate in Hong Kong, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. In Britain, Thousands of mourners waited for hours Thursday in a line that stretched for almost 5 miles (8 kilometers) across London for the chance to spend a few minutes filing past Queen Elizabeth II's coffin while she lies in state. (AP Photo/Anthony Kwan)
Anthony Kwan
People wait in a queue to pay their respect to the late Queen Elizabeth II during the Lying-in State, in Westminster Hall, London, England, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
Petr David Josek
Women laugh as they wait in a queue opposite Westminster Palace to pay their respect to the late Queen Elizabeth II during the Lying-in State, in Westminster Hall, London, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
Markus Schreiber
People line in a queue at the Southwark Park to pay their respect to the late Queen Elizabeth II during the lying-in-state, in Westminster Hall in London, England, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
Petr David Josek
Britain's King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort leave after a Service of Prayer and Reflection for the life of Queen Elizabeth II, at Llandaff Cathedral in Cardiff, Wales, Friday Sept. 16, 2022. The Royal couple has have arrived in Wales for an official visit. The royal couple previously visited to Scotland and Northern Ireland, the other nations making up the United Kingdom, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II at age 96 on Thursday, Sept. 8. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool)
Frank Augstein
People line in a queue at the Southwark Park to pay their respect to the late Queen Elizabeth II during the Lying-in State, in Westminster Hall in London, England, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
Petr David Josek
People queue near London Bridge to pay their respects to late Queen Elizabeth II during the Lying-in State, at Westminster Hall in London, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
Emilio Morenatti
Members of the Royal Air Force Band take part in final drills as they prepare for the the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, at their base in RAF Halton, England, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Sept. 8, after 70 years on the throne. Her State funeral will take place on Monday, Sept, 19, in London. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Alastair Grant
Members of the Royal Air Force Band take part in final drills as they prepare for the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, at their base in RAF Halton, England, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Sept. 8, after 70 years on the throne. Her State funeral will take place on Monday, Sept, 19, in London. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Alastair Grant
Members of the public file past the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown and the Sovereign's orb and sceptre, lying in state on the catafalque, in Westminster Hall, at the Palace of Westminster, in London, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, ahead of her funeral on Monday. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, Pool)
Kirsty Wigglesworth
People walk in a queue in front of Tower Bridge to pay their respects to the late Queen Elizabeth II during the Lying-in State at Westminster Hall, in London, England, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
Markus Schreiber
Lit by candle light, a view of the State Crown, the Sovereign's orb and sceptre, on top of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial lying in state on the catafalque, in Westminster Hall, at the Palace of Westminster, in London, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, ahead of her funeral on Monday. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, Pool)
Kirsty Wigglesworth
People walk in a queue to pay their respects to the late Queen Elizabeth II during the Lying-in State at Westminster Hall, in London, England, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
Markus Schreiber
David Beckham is surrounded media as he leaves Westminster Palace paying respect to the late Queen Elizabeth II during the Lying-in State, in Westminster Hall, London, England, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
Markus Schreiber
This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows an overview of the people queuing by the London Eye to access to the late Queen Elizabeth II's lying-in state at the Palace of Westminster, in London, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19. (Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies via AP)
HONS
This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows an overview of the people queuing by the Buckingham Palace to access to the late Queen Elizabeth II's lying-in state at the Palace of Westminster, in London, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19. (Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies via AP)
HONS
This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows an overview of the people queuing outside the Palace of Westminster to pay respects to the late Queen Elizabeth II, in London, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19. (Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies via AP)
HONS
This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows an overview of the people queuing at the gates of the Palace of Westminster to pay respects to the late Queen Elizabeth II, in London, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19. (Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies via AP)
HONS
Mourners walk to place flowers for the late Queen Elizabeth II outside the Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
Kin Cheung
A woman places flower for the late Queen Elizabeth II outside the Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
Kin Cheung
The Prince and Princess of Wales at the Army Training Centre (ATC) Pirbright in Guildford, Surrey, meeting troops from the Commonwealth who have been deployed to the UK to take part in the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, Friday Sept. 16, 2022.. Soldiers from Canada, Australia and New Zealand have gathered at Pirbright to rehearse their roles in the funeral on Monday. (Peter Byrne/PA via AP)
Peter Byrne
Britain's King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort, visit Cardiff Castle in Wales, Friday Sept. 16, 2022. The royal couple previously visited to Scotland and Northern Ireland, the other nations making up the United Kingdom, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II at age 96 on Thursday, Sept. 8. (Chris Jackson/Pool via AP)
Chris Jackson
Britain's King Charles III meets Sheinkin IV, goat mascot for the Royal Welsh Third Battallion at Cardiff Castle in Wales, Friday Sept. 16, 2022. The royal couple, King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla, previously visited Scotland and Northern Ireland, the other nations making up the United Kingdom, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II at age 96 on Thursday, Sept. 8. (Chris Jackson/Pool via AP)
Chris Jackson
Members of the public file past the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown and the Sovereign's orb and sceptre, lying in state on the catafalque, in Westminster Hall, at the Palace of Westminster, in London, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, ahead of her funeral on Monday. (AP Photo/Yui Mok, Pool)
Yui Mok
Camilla, the Queen Consort, looks on as she and Britain's King Charles III arrive for a reception for local charities at Cardiff Castle in Wales, Friday Sept. 16, 2022. The royal couple previously visited Scotland and Northern Ireland, the other nations making up the United Kingdom, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II at age 96 on Thursday, Sept. 8. (Chris Jackson/Pool via AP)
Chris Jackson
