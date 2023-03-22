On this version of Hot off the Wire:

» Former President Donald Trump was waiting in Florida as New York City braces for potential charges to be filed against the ex-president.

» Most economists expect the Fed to announce a relatively modest quarter-point hike in its benchmark rate on Wednesday.

» Tens of thousands of workers in the Los Angeles Unified School District have walked off the job over stalled contract talks.

» Ukraine’s president posted a video Wednesday showing what he said was a Russian missile slamming into an apartment building in the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia, after Russia launched launched exploding drones.

» Def Leppard drummer Rick Allen says he is recovering from an attack outside a Florida hotel.

» The typical home price is now $363,000.

» A classic finish to the World Baseball Classic, another milestone for Alex Ovechkin, FDU's coach parlays his historic upset win into a new job, and a basketball legend passes away.

» President Joe Biden welcomed a high-wattage collection of singers, authors, artists and humanitarians to the White House on Tuesday to present them with medals. Bruce Springsteen, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Mindy Kaling and Gladys Knight were among the 22 people and organizations being honored.

From the original version of Hot off the Wire:

» Former President Donald Trump was waiting in Florida as New York City braces for potential charges to be filed against the ex-president.

» Russia and China have showcased their “no-limits friendship” during a pomp-laden Kremlin ceremony intended to further cement ties amid the fighting in Ukraine.

» A magnitude 6.5 earthquake has rattled much of Pakistan and Afghanistan.

» Willis Reed, who led the New York Knicks to two NBA titles, has died. He was 80.

» French garbage collectors, refinery workers and others are striking again. They are angry about President Emmanuel Macron’s decision to force the divisive bill raising the retirement age from 62 to 64 through without a parliamentary vote.

» MacKenzie Scott is launching a $250 million “open call” for community-focused nonprofits that the billionaire philanthropist can fund.

» Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says she's focused on stabilizing the U.S. banking system following regional bank failures in California and New York.

» A handful of red-state Democrats were instrumental in helping Republicans secure a rollback of banking regulations sought by then-President Donald Trump in 2018. Now those changes are being blamed for contributing to the recent collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank that prompted a federal rescue and stoked anxiety about a broader banking contagion.

» Gwyneth Paltrow trial started Tuesday in the ski town of Park City, Utah, where Paltrow is accused in a lawsuit of crashing into a skier, who says he has brain damage and four broken ribs.

» Two years after a fire devastated Paul Newman's Hole in the Wall Gang camp for seriously ill children, a rebuilt camp center is opening.