Wall of ice collapses at Titanic Museum in Tennessee, 3 hurt
Wall of ice collapses at Titanic Museum in Tennessee, 3 hurt

The Titanic's wreck was discovered in 1985 during a search for missing nuclear submarines. Now, a ticket price of "only" 125,000 US dollars will buy you a seat on an expedition to the site.

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (AP) — A wall of ice at the Titanic Museum Attraction in Tennessee collapsed and injured three guests, the museum's owners said.

Those harmed were taken to the hospital with unspecified injuries, Mary Kellogg Joslyn and John Joslyn wrote on the attraction's Facebook page.

Keep scrolling for 10 things you should know about the Titanic

"Needless to say, we never would have expected an incident like this to occur as the safety of our guests and crew members are always top of mind," the owners said.

Titanic Museum-Iceberg Collapse

FILE - In this April 3, 2012 file photo, visitors check the passenger list against their boarding pass to see if they were a survivor or casualty of the sinking of the ship at the Titanic Museum in Pigeon Forge, Tenn. The iceberg wall at the Titanic Museum Attraction in Tennessee collapsed and injured three guests, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021. The attraction closed Monday night after the collapse but reopened for those with tickets on Tuesday.(Curt Habraken/The Mountain Press via AP, File)

The ship-shaped museum closed after the collapse but reopened for those with tickets on Tuesday, according to a post. The owners said the affected area has been blocked off, and they estimate it will take at least four weeks for the iceberg wall to be rebuilt.

The Pigeon Forge Police Department said in a statement that the collapse appears to be accidental, the Knoxville News Sentinel reported.

Cedar Bay Entertainment opened the attraction in 2010. The company has another Titanic museum in Branson, Missouri.

Guests receive boarding passes containing the names of actual passengers or crew members who were aboard the British passenger liner that sank in 1912 on its maiden voyage after hitting an iceberg.

Visitors can see more than 400 Titanic artifacts, shovel "coal" in the boiler room and feel 28-degree water through self-guided tours, according to the attraction's website.

