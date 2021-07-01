Wall Street adds to its records; energy stocks, banks gain

Stocks were up modestly on Thursday, adding to the gains that helped the stock market close out its best first half of a year since the dotcom bubble.

Investors have been encouraged by data that show the economy continues its recovery from the pandemic. The highly anticipated jobs report for June comes out Friday.

The S&P 500 index was up 0.3% as of 12:57 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 76 points, or 0.2%, to 34,578. Health care and energy companies, along with banks, led the way.

The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell 0.3% due to weakness in the tech sector.

The S&P ended the first half of 2021 up 14.5%, it's best six month period since 1998, as investors have embraced the post-pandemic economic recovery and set aside worries about inflation.

Stocks got a boost from a positive report on the job market. The number of workers filing for unemployment benefits fell to 364,000 last week, the lowest level since the pandemic walloped the economy.