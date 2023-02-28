NEW YORK — A frigid February for Wall Street closed out with more losses Tuesday.

The S&P 500 fell 0.3% to lock in a loss of 2.6% for the month. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 232 points, or 0.7%, while the Nasdaq composite slipped 0.1%. Both also sank over the month.

After a strong start to the year bolstered by hopes that inflation was on the way down, Wall Street shifted into reverse in February. A stream of data showed inflation and the overall economy are remaining more resilient than expected. That's forced investors to raise their forecasts for how high the Federal Reserve will take interest rates and how long it will keep them there.

High rates can drive down inflation but also raise the risk of a recession because they hurt the economy. They also drag on prices for stocks and other investments.

Traders now believe the Fed's long insistence that it plans to take rates higher for longer to ensure the job is done on inflation.

The Fed said it wants rates to climb to a "sufficiently restrictive" level where the economy slows enough to get inflation down to its 2% goal.

"Everything is sort of churning," said Thomas Martin, senior portfolio manager at Globalt Investments. "Right now, the economy is doing fairly well, but earnings estimates for 2023 for the S&P 500 are continuing to drift lower. So you're still moving in a softening direction. It's just: How close do you get to the ground?"

Many investors now see the Fed hiking its key overnight interest rate up to at least 5.25%, if not higher, and keeping it there through the end of the year. The Fed's rate is currently in a range of 4.50% to 4.75% after starting last year at virtually zero.

The heightened expectations for rates sent yields jumping in the bond market. The yield on the 10-year Treasury held steady at 3.92% Tuesday. It helps set rates for mortgages and other loans that shape the economy's health, and is still near its highest level since November. The two-year yield, which moves more on expectations for Fed action, ticked up to 4.81% from 4.78%. It's near its highest level since 2007.

Worries about rates have caused the S&P 500's gain for the year to more than halve. It was up as much as 8.9% in early February, the day before a report showed U.S. employers hired nearly a third of a million more people in January than expected.

Now the S&P 500 is hanging onto a gain of 3.4% for the year.

All the worries have come across a backdrop of falling earnings for big corporations.

All told, the S&P 500 fell 12.09 points to 3,970.15. The Dow fell 232.39 to 32,656.70, and the Nasdaq dropped 11.44 to 11,455.54.