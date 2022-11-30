 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AP

Wall Street closes sharply higher after Fed Chair Jerome Powell signals slower interest rate hikes; S&P 500 up 3.1%

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street closes sharply higher after Fed Chair Jerome Powell signals slower interest rate hikes; S&P 500 up 3.1%.

