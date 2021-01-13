Wall Street drifts higher; Treasury yields slow their rise

U.S. stocks bounced back from an early stumble and are on track for more gains Wednesday afternoon, though Treasury yields are stalling following their rapid rise.

The S&P 500 was 0.3% higher after flipping between small gains and losses in early trading. It remains close to its record high set at the end of last week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 29 points, or 0.1%, at 31,097, as of 2:58 p.m. Eastern time, and the Nasdaq composite was 0.6% higher.

“What we saw starting on Monday is just some exhaustion on part of the rally,” said Liz Ann Sonders, chief investment strategist at Charles Schwab. “It’s a necessity to some degree of going through some period of consolidation.”

Markets around the world have rushed higher recently on building optimism that a healthier economy is on the way because of the rollout of coronavirus vaccines and the prospect for more stimulus from a U.S. government soon to be run by Democrats.

Some of the biggest action has been in the bond market, where expectations for increased federal borrowing, economic growth and inflation have pushed longer-term Treasury yields to their highest levels since last spring.