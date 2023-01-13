Wall Street ends higher as company earnings season kicks off

NEW YORK — Stocks closed higher on Wall Street Friday to give the S&P 500 its best week in two months as earnings reporting season gets underway and CEOs begin to show how well or poorly they're navigating high inflation and a slowing economy.

The year began on Wall Street with optimism that cooling inflation trends could get the Federal Reserve to ease off soon on its sharp hikes to interest rates. Such increases can drive down inflation but do so by slowing the economy and risk causing a recession. They also hurt investment prices.

The S&P 500 rose 15.92 points, or 0.4%, to 3,999.09. It is up 4.2% so far this year following a dismal 2022. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 112.64 points, or 0.3%, to 34,302.61. The Nasdaq rose 78.05 points, or 0.7%, to 11,079.16.

Slowing chunks of the economy and still-high inflation are dragging on profits for companies, which are one of the main levers that set stock prices. Friday marked the first big day for companies in the S&P 500 to show how they fared during the final three months of 2022, with a bevy of banks at the head of the line.

JPMorgan Chase rose 2.5% after beating analysts' expectations for earnings and revenue. Bank of America also shook off a morning stumble to rise 2.2% after reporting better results than expected. Bank of New York Mellon rose 1.8% following its earnings release and announcement of a program to buy back up to $5 billion of its stock.

Several big banks said a recession is likely on the horizon for the U.S. economy but it will probably be mild, and consumers remain healthy. That has added to hopes that the Fed could achieve its goal of taming inflation without inflicting too much damage on the economy.

On the losing end was Delta Air Lines, which sank 3.5%. Despite reporting stronger results for the end of 2022 than expected, its forecast for profit this quarter fell short of analysts' expectations.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 3.50% from 3.45% late Thursday. That yield helps set rates for mortgages and other loans that are crucial for wide swaths of the economy. The two-year yield, which tends to move more on expectations for the Fed, rose to 4.21% from 4.15%.

A report released Friday morning showed U.S. consumers downshifted their expectations for inflation in the coming year, down to 4%, which is the lowest reading April 2021. Long-run expectations for inflation, meanwhile, remain stuck in the narrow range of 2.9% to 3.1% that they've been in for 17 of the last 18 months, according to preliminary survey results from the University of Michigan.