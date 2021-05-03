Wall Street logs gains Monday on strong earnings

Stocks were solidly higher Monday, and investors cheered a strong dose of positive earnings reports as well as economic data that showed the U.S. economy is growing.

The S&P 500 index was up 0.4% as of 12:17 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 287 points, or 0.9%, to 34,161 and the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.3%. The S&P is adding to the 5.2% gains from April, its best month since November 2020, when President Joe Biden was elected. It logged a gain of about 28% between November and April.

Among the biggest gainers on the first trading day of the month were clothing retailer Gap Inc., which jumped 7.7%, and flooring manufacturer Mohawk Industries, which soared more than 7.3%.

A mix of healthcare companies, banks and industrial companies helped push the market higher, while technology stocks slipped.

More than half of the companies in the S&P 500 have reported their results, which show earnings growth of 54% percent so far, according to FactSet.

It's another busy week for earnings, which will results from drugmakers Eli Lilly, Merck, Pepsi, Colgate-Palmolive, the railroad CSX and drugstore giant CVS. Investors will also get April’s jobs report on Friday.