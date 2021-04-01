Wall Street moves higher, pushing S&P 500 over 4,000 level

Stocks were moderately higher Thursday, helped by a rise in technology companies as well as smaller companies, which would benefit from a quickly growing economy.

The S&P 500 rose 0.8% as of 10:10 a.m. Eastern, crossing the 4,000-point mark for the first time in its history. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2% and the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite jumped 1.7%. The Russell 2000 index of small companies was up 1.2%.

It's a holiday-shortened week for the stock market. The stock exchanges will be closed in observance of Good Friday. Bond trading will be open for half a day, closing at noon Eastern.

Technology stocks were benefiting from another drop in bond yields, which have been the driving force for the market for several weeks. The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note fell to 1.69% from 1.73% the day before. Higher bond yields make stocks more expensive by comparison, and tech stocks are among the most expensive after their significant rise last year.

Apple rose 1%, Tesla climbed 2.5%, and Microsoft and Facebook each added 2%.