Wall Street on track to match longest winning streak of 2021

Stocks were mixed in early trading Tuesday after Wall Street hit a new high the day before. Investors continue to closely watch the bond market, with even minute changes in bond yields causing stocks to fluctuate.

Investors are also working through economic data that showed Americans cut back on spending last month.

The S&P 500 index was up 0.2% as of 10:05 a.m. Eastern. A sixth-day of gains for the index would match it's longest winning streak so far this year. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.3%, pulled lower by energy companies and banks as bond yields and oil prices fell. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose 0.9%, lifted by big technology names like Apple and Amazon that dominate the index.

Americans spent less last month, partly due to bad weather in parts of the country that kept shoppers away from stores, and partly due to their December and January stimulus payments running out. Retail sales fell a seasonally adjusted 3% in February from the month before, the U.S. Commerce Department said Tuesday. February's drop followed soaring sales in January as people spent $600 stimulus checks sent at the end of last year. In fact, the Commerce Department revised its January number upwards to 7.6% from its previously reported rise of 5.3%.