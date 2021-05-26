Wall Street opening higher as inflation fears ease

Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street Wednesday as inflation fears ease and investors look ahead to data expected to show economic growth accelerating in the U.S. Investors have worried that stronger inflation might prompt governments and central banks to withdraw economic stimulus, but they’ve been reassured by comments from Fed officials that they see no need yet to change course. A report due Thursday is expected to show the U.S. economy accelerated last quarter after growing at an annual rate of 4.3% in 2020′s final quarter. Benchmarks rose in Paris, London, Shanghai, Tokyo and Hong Kong on Wednesday.

Global stocks and Wall Street futures rose Wednesday as inflation fears eased and investors looked ahead to U.S. data that are expected to show economic growth accelerating.

London and Frankfurt opened higher. Shanghai, Tokyo and Hong Kong advanced.

Investors worry stronger inflation might prompt governments and central banks to roll back economic stimulus. They have been reassured by comments from U.S. Federal Reserve officials that they see no need yet to change course.

“Inflationistas look like they might be ready to throw in the towel,” said Edward Moya of Oanda in a report.