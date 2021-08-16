Wall Street opening lower amid pandemic, Afghanistan worries

Analysts said relatively slow vaccination rollouts in Asia are pushing down investor sentiment. Japan, Thailand and Malaysia are among nations that have recently reported record numbers of new daily cases, and vaccination rollouts in many countries have been unsteady or outpaced by virus surges.

“This is stretching out already elongated timelines to herd immunity, necessitating periodic lockdowns to stymie rising infection rates,” said Venkateswara Lavanya at Mizuho Bank in Singapore.

“Asia remains the epicenter of the spread, with the number of COVID cases in Vietnam, the Philippines and Thailand rising over the weekend."

Analysts said the Taliban sweeping into Afghanistan’s capital may feel like a faraway event but will undoubtedly affect markets elsewhere, including Asia.

“Yes, markets will try to brush this geopolitical earthquake off: It’s just Afghanistan; It’s a long way away,” Rabobank said in its daily market commentary. “This geopolitical nightmare is almost certainly only just beginning.”