Wall Street opens higher after strong earnings, economy news

The results showed “investment banking and trading are strong and that the party will go on for a couple more quarters,” said Edward Moya of Oanda in a report.

In early trading, the FTSE 100 in London rose 0.4% to 6,970.02. The DAX in Frankfurt added 0.3% to 15,257.13 and the CAC 40 in Paris advanced 0.2% to 6,222.15.

On Wall Street, futures for the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average were 0.4% higher.

On Wednesday, the Dow rose 0.2% while the Nasdaq composite dropped 1%. Apple and Amazon declined, but the majority of stocks in the S&P 500 rose.

In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.5% to 3,398.99 while the Hang Seng in Hong Kong declined 0.4% to 28,793.14.

The Nikkei 225 in Tokyo gained less than 0.1% to 29,642.69 and the Kospi in Seoul added 0.4% to 3,194.33.

The S&P-ASX 200 in Sydney was up 0.5% at 7,065.10 while India's Sensex lost less than 0.1% to 48,535.98.

Jakarta declined after the government reported March exports surged 30.5% over a year earlier. New Zealand also fell while Singapore advanced.