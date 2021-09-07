Wall Street opens lower as industrials, health care slip

Stocks are off to a sluggish start on Wall Street Tuesday as traders return from the Labor Day weekend in the U.S. Industrial and health care stocks were the biggest drag on the market in the early going. The S&P 500 was off 0.2%. Boeing fell 1.8% and Amgen lost 1.7%. Small-company stocks rose, and the Nasdaq was holding at about breakeven with some help from Tesla and several big technology stocks. The Nasdaq set it latest record high on Friday. European markets were lower and Asian markets closed mixed. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.37%.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

BEIJING (AP) — European stocks opened lower Tuesday while Asian markets gained after China reported stronger August exports as investors awaited updates on when European and other central banks might wound down their stimulus.

London and Frankfurt declined in early trading while Shanghai, Tokyo and Hong Kong closed higher.

Wall Street futures were higher as U.S. markets prepared to reopen after a three-day weekend.

Investors looked ahead to Thursday's meeting of the European Central Bank, which is expected to debate when to withdraw bond purchases and other stimulus for economies that use the euro.