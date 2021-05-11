Wall Street opens lower led by more drops in Big Tech stocks

Stocks were falling moderately on Tuesday as big technology stocks continued on a two-day slide. Inflation remains a growing concern among investors, which would be a major drag on the overall market if allowed to accelerate.

The S&P 500 index fell 0.7% as of 10 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.8% and the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite was down 1%.

Big technology companies were dragging down the market in the early going. Apple fell 2%, extending its loss from the day before. Facebook, Cisco Systems, Microsoft and Google were also all down roughly 1% or more.

Tech stocks have gotten hit in recent days as concerns about inflation impact the overall stock market. Commodity prices have risen, particularly for industrial metals such as copper and platinum, as well as for energy commodities like gasoline and crude oil. Tech stocks, which get most of their valuation from the future profits those companies are likely to earn, become less valuable if inflation decreases the value of those earnings.