Wall Street slips as retail sales post steep drop in July

Stocks fell in afternoon trading Tuesday, as data showed the coronavirus pandemic is still holding back the U.S. economy.

The S&P 500 index fell 1.4% as of 1:01 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 501 points, or 1.4%, to 35,126 and the Nasdaq composite fell 1.6%. The Russell 2000 index of small company stocks was down 2.3%.

Investors again shifted money into industries that are traditionally considered less risky and that will hold steady if economic growth slows. A mix of companies that sell food and personal goods, such as General Mills and Procter & Gamble, held up better than the rest of the market. Utilities and real estate companies also held up relatively better.

Technology companies and other sectors that tend to do well in a growing economy slipped.

Americans cut back on their spending last month as a surge in COVID-19 cases kept people away from stores. Retail sales fell a seasonal adjusted 1.1% in July from the month before, the U.S. Commerce Department said Tuesday. It was a much larger drop than the 0.3% decline Wall Street analysts had expected.