Wall Street stumbles at the close of another strong month

Amazon was one of the biggest winners of the pandemic, which forced people to hunker down and shop from home. But people have been returning to stores and other pre-pandemic activities.

Digital pinboard and shopping tool company Pinterest ran into a similar issue during its latest quarter. Its stock slumped 18.2% after it reported slower growth than expected for its number of users.

It's been a busy week for earnings reports from companies, and roughly three out of five in the S&P 500 have now detailed their performance for the spring, according to FactSet. Profits so far have been blowing past the already lofty expectations Wall Street had set.

Perhaps even more important is how companies are doing it, said Sal Bruno, chief investment officer at IndexIQ.

“What's really encouraging is that the sales surprise is trending positive,” he said. “That tells me that companies are growing, which goes along with the economic reopening.”

So far, 88% of companies have reported even bigger sales for the latest quarter than analysts expected, according to FactSet. That's more than usual.