NEW YORK — Stocks tumbled to their worst day in two months Tuesday, buckling under worries about higher interest rates and their tightening squeeze on Wall Street and the economy.

The S&P 500 fell 2% for its sharpest drop since the market was selling off in December. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 697 points, or 2.1%, while the Nasdaq composite sank 2.5%.

Home Depot fell to one of the market's larger losses after giving financial forecasts that fell short of Wall Street's expectations. It dropped 7.1% despite reporting stronger than expected profit for the last three months of 2022.

The retailer said it would spend $1 billion to increase wages for hourly U.S. and Canadian workers. That fed into broader worries for markets that rising costs for companies have been eating into profits, which are one of the main levers that set stock prices.

The other main lever is also looking precarious as interest rates continue to rise. When safe bonds are paying higher amounts of interest, they make riskier stocks and other investments look less attractive. Higher rates also raise the risk of a recession because they slow the economy in hopes of snuffing out inflation.

Rates and stock prices are high enough that strategists at Morgan Stanley say U.S. stocks look to be more expensive than at any time since 2007.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury, which helps set rates for mortgages and other important loans, leaped further to 3.95% from 3.82% late Friday. The two-year yield, which moves more on expectations for the Fed, rose to 4.72% from 4.62%.

Yields shot higher this month as Wall Street raised its forecasts for how high the Federal Reserve will take short-term interest rates. The Fed has already pulled its key overnight rate up to a range of 4.50% to 4.75%, up from basically zero at the start of last year, and said it sees short-term rates rising to 5.1% by the end of this year.

Recent reports that show the economy remains stronger than expected allay fears of a recession. But on the negative side, they could also fuel upward pressure on inflation.

A preliminary report Tuesday suggested business activity is gaining momentum. The services industry likely returned to growth last month and was at an eight-month high, according to S&P Global. Manufacturing, meanwhile, may still be contracting but the reading hit a four-month high.

Such strength caused the more pessimistic investors on Wall Street to keep their forecasts for a recession but move its timing later into the year.

All told, the S&P 500 fell 81.75 points to 3,997.34. The Dow lost 697.10 to 33,129.59 and is down for the year to date. The Nasdaq fell 294.97 to 11,492.30.

In stock markets abroad, shares mostly fell after manufacturing indicators in Europe and Asia painted a mixed picture and Russian President Vladimir Putin accused Western countries of threatening Russia.