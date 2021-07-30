Walmart mandates vaccines for workers at headquarters

NEW YORK (AP) — Walmart is requiring that all workers at its headquarters as well as managers who travel within the U.S. be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 4.

The Bentonville, Arkansas-based retailer is also reversing its mask policy for its employees, including vaccinated ones, who work in stores, clubs, distribution facilities and warehouses. Going forward, they will be required to wear masks in areas with high infection rates.

The moves are part of a series of sweeping measures the nation's largest retailer and private employer announced Friday to help curb the spread of the virus and drive more of its workers to get the shot in the arm.

The vaccine mandate excludes frontline workers, who the company says have a lower vaccination rate than management. But it's hoping that management will serve as an inspiration for its workers.

“We’re asking our leaders, which already have a higher vaccination rate, to make their example clear," said Walmart spokesman Scott Pope in an email sent to The Associated Press. “We’re hoping that will influence even more of our frontline associates to become vaccinated.”

Pope declined to break out the vaccination rate for frontline workers and the rest of its employees.