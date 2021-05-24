Walmart says 'bad actor' sent racist emails from its account

CVS, Walmart, Costco, Target, and Trader Joe's are among the retailers lifting mask mandates for customers and employees who have been vaccinated.
Dozens of people took to Twitter on Monday to say they received emails with a racial slur from a Walmart account after someone created fake accounts with their addresses on the company's site.
An auto-generated "Welcome to Walmart" email, which was sent to the accounts after they were signed up for a Walmart shopping account, contained the n-word.
"What's the best way to contact you guys for a very inappropriate email my daughter received in their inbox from you?" user @GDolceMiami
said on Twitter.
Walmart spokesperson Molly Blakeman said in a statement that "an external bad actor" created fake user accounts "with obvious intent to offend our customers."
"We were shocked and appalled to see these offensive and unacceptable emails. We're looking into our sign up process to ensure something like this doesn't happen again," Blakeman said.
Walmart did not disclose how many customers received the email.
These national chains have relaxed mask rules for vaccinated customers
Walmart
At Walmart, the nation's largest retailer, "vaccinated customers and members are welcome to shop without a mask," according to a letter from Walmart executives, while unvaccinated shoppers are asked to keep wearing masks in stores.
Target
Target released the following statement: "Given the CDC’s updated guidance, Target no longer requires fully vaccinated guests and team members to wear face coverings in our stores, except where it’s required by local ordinances. Face coverings continue to be strongly recommended for guests and team members who are not fully vaccinated and we continue our increased safety and cleaning measures, including social distancing, throughout our stores."
Sam's Club
Sam's Club is following Walmart's policy that doesn't require masks of vaccinated customers.
Starbucks
"Facial coverings will be optional for vaccinated customers beginning Monday, May 17, unless local regulations require them by law," the company said. However, its restrooms will continue to remain closed to customers in locations where café seating is unavailable.
Costco
At Costco, vaccinated customers can shop without masks in US locations where there are no state or local mask mandates.
Trader Joe's
At Trader Joe's, "we encourage customers to follow the guidance of health officials, including, as appropriate, CDC guidelines that advise customers who are fully vaccinated are not required to wear masks while shopping," the grocery chain said in a statement on its website.
Publix
Fully vaccinated associates and customers will not be required to wear face coverings at its grocery stores. "As a result of the recently updated U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance, Publix will no longer require fully vaccinated associates or customers to wear face coverings, unless required by a state or local order or ordinance, beginning May 15," a company statement read.
Walt Disney World
The Florida theme park announced that masks and face coverings for guests are "optional in outdoor common areas" at Disney World. The exception being that guests "must wear face coverings from the entrances at all attractions, theaters or transportation and throughout those experiences," the company said. So that means if you're walking down Main Street, U.S.A., you don't have to wear a mask but if you're riding Space Mountain, you'll still have to.
Universal Orlando Resort
Universal Orlando Resort, a Disney competitor in Orlando that houses attractions from Harry Potter and Jurassic Park, also announced that it was updating its safety measures. Like Disney's new requirements, it says that masks are not "mandatory" while outdoors but are still "required in all indoor locations including shops and restaurants" and required at all attractions.
Kroger
Kroger stores are allowing fully vaccinated customers go maskless beginning May 20. "If there is a state or local mandate, we will adhere to that requirement and its timeline,” a the company said in a news release. Customers and employees who are not fully vaccinated will be asked to continue wearing masks. Additionally, employees who work in the pharmacy and clinic locations will continue wearing masks.
Home Depot
Home Depot Inc. updated its face mask policy, following the eased guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The home improvement retailer says customers and workers who are fully vaccinated are not required to wear masks or facial coverings in its stores, except where it’s mandated by state or local ordinances. Masks are still encouraged for those who aren’t fully vaccinated.
Best Buy
Best Buy updated its mask policy with the following statement: "Fully vaccinated customers are no longer required to wear face coverings in our stores, except where otherwise mandated by state or local order. Instead, they will be available for any customer who wants one. ... Fully vaccinated employees will also no longer be required to wear a face covering, except where mandated by local or state order. Any employee who chooses to can still wear a mask, and they will continue to be made available to everyone. Employees working in customers’ homes will still be required to wear a face covering, even if fully vaccinated."
