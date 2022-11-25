Walmart shooter left note with grievances, bought gun just hours before killings, police say

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) — The Walmart supervisor who shot and killed six co-workers in Virginia left behind what he called a “death note” on his phone that apologized for what he was about to do while simultaneously blaming others for mocking him.
“Sorry everyone but I did not plan this I promise things just fell in place like I was led by the Satan,” Andre Bing wrote on a note that was left on his phone, Chesapeake Police said Friday.
Police also said the gun, a 9 mm handgun, was legally purchased on the morning of the shooting and that Bing had no criminal record.
The note was redacted slightly to eliminate names of specific people he mentioned.
He claimed he was “harassed by idiots with low intelligence and a lack of wisdom” and said he was pushed to the brink by a perception his phone was hacked.
He wrote, “My only wish would have been to start over from scratch and that my parents would have paid closer attention to my social deficit.” Bing died at the scene of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Coworkers of Bing who survived the shooting said he was difficult and known for being hostile with employees. One survivor said Bing seemed to target people and fired at some victims after they were already hit and appeared to be dead, said a witness who was present when the shooting started.
Associated Press writers Denise Lavoie in Chesapeake and news researchers Rhonda Shafner and Randy Herschaft in New York contributed to this report.
