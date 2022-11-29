Walmart shooting survivor sues for $50M; US gun death rates highest in decades; plus more top news

Walmart mass shooting survivor files $50M lawsuit
A Walmart employee who survived last week's mass shooting at a store in Virginia has filed a $50 million lawsuit against the company for allegedly continuing to employ the shooter — a store supervisor — “who had known propensities for violence, threats and strange behavior.”
The lawsuit, which appears to be the first to stem from the shooting, was filed Tuesday in Chesapeake Circuit Court by Donya Prioleau.
Walmart, which is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas, said in a statement that it was reviewing the complaint and will respond "as appropriate with the court.”
The U.S. gun death rate last year hit its highest mark in nearly three decades, and the rate among women has been growing faster than that of men, according to study published Tuesday.
The increase among women — most dramatically, in Black women — is playing a tragic and under-recognized role in a tally that skews overwhelmingly male, the researchers said.
“Women can get lost in the discussion because so many of the fatalities are men,” said one the authors, Dr. Eric Fleegler of Harvard Medical School.
Here are more of today's top stories:
Photos: US, Iran square off at World Cup
United States' Weston McKennie (8) celebrates after teammate Christian Pulisic scored a goal during the World Cup group B soccer match between Iran and the United States at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Ashley Landis
Christian Pulisic of the United States scores his side's opening goal during the World Cup group B soccer match between Iran and the United States at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
Luca Bruno
United States' Weston McKennie (8) and Tim Ream (13) celebrate after teammate Christian Pulisic scored a goal during the World Cup group B soccer match between Iran and the United States at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Ashley Landis
Christian Pulisic of the United States lies on the pitch after scoring as teammates Sergino Dest, left, and Josh Sargent celebrate during the World Cup group B soccer match between Iran and the United States at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
Manu Fernandez
Christian Pulisic of the United States lies injured on the pitch after he scoring his side's opening goal during the World Cup group B soccer match between Iran and the United States at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
Luca Bruno
Christian Pulisic of the United States is helped off the pitch after suffering an injury during the World Cup group B soccer match between Iran and the United States at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
Manu Fernandez
United States' Weston McKennie (8) and Tyler Adams celebrate after teammate Christian Pulisic scored a goal during the World Cup group B soccer match between Iran and the United States at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Ashley Landis
Iran's Ramin Rezaeian, right, challenges Josh Sargent of the United States during the World Cup group B soccer match between Iran and the United States at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
Manu Fernandez
Sergino Dest of the United States, right, celebrates after teammate Christian Pulisic, on the ground, scored the opening goal during the World Cup group B soccer match between Iran and the United States at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)
Hassan Ammar
Cameron Carter-Vickers of the United States and Iran's Sardar Azmoun jump for the ball during the World Cup group B soccer match between Iran and the United States at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)
Ebrahim Noroozi
United States' goalkeeper Matt Turner distributes the ball during the World Cup group B soccer match between Iran and the United States at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Ashley Landis
Christian Pulisic of the United States carries a ball during the World Cup group B soccer match between Iran and the United States at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
Manu Fernandez
Yunus Musah of the United States is challenged by Iran's Ramin Rezaeian, right, during the World Cup group B soccer match between Iran and the United States at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)
Ricardo Mazalan
Christian Pulisic of the United States, 2nd right, shoots to score his sides first goal past Iran's goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand, left, during the World Cup group B soccer match between Iran and the United States at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
Manu Fernandez
United States' Sergino Dest (2) is tripped up by Iran's Sardar Azmoun during the World Cup group B soccer match between Iran and the United States at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Ashley Landis
Sergino Dest of the United States, left, fights for the ball with Iran's Milad Mohammadi, right, during the World Cup group B soccer match between Iran and the United States at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)
Ebrahim Noroozi
Tim Weah of the United States, left, is challenged by Iran's Milad Mohammadi during the World Cup group B soccer match between Iran and the United States at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)
Ricardo Mazalan
Christian Pulisic of the United States, right, fights for the ball against Iran's Ramin Rezaeian during the World Cup group B soccer match between Iran and the United States at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
Luca Bruno
Yunus Musah of the United States controls the ball during the World Cup group B soccer match between Iran and the United States at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)
Ebrahim Noroozi
Iran's Ramin Rezaeian, 2nd right, challenges Christian Pulisic of the United States during the World Cup group B soccer match between Iran and the United States at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
Manu Fernandez
Antonee Robinson of the United States aims for the ball during the World Cup group B soccer match between Iran and the United States at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
Manu Fernandez
Cameron Carter-Vickers of the United States, left, jumps for the ball with Iran's Mehdi Taremi during the World Cup group B soccer match between Iran and the United States at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)
Ebrahim Noroozi
Tim Weah of the United States, 2nd right, runs with the ball at Iran's Morteza Pouraliganji, 2nd left, during the World Cup group B soccer match between Iran and the United States at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)
Hassan Ammar
A U.S soccer fan cheers ahead of the World Cup group B soccer match between Iran and the United States at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)
Ebrahim Noroozi
U.S. soccer team players pose for a photo ahead of the World Cup group B soccer match between Iran and the United States at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
Luca Bruno
A fan waits for the start of the World Cup group B soccer match between Iran and the United States at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
Manu Fernandez
Iranian and US supporters cheer before the World Cup group B soccer match between Iran and the United States at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Christophe Ena
Weston McKennie of the United States is in action during the World Cup group B soccer match between Iran and the United States at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)
Ricardo Mazalan
United States' Tim Weah (21) reacts after losing the ball out of bounds during the World Cup group B soccer match between Iran and the United States at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Ashley Landis
Josh Sargent of the United States jumps over Iran's Majid Hosseini during the World Cup group B soccer match between Iran and the United States at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)
Ricardo Mazalan
