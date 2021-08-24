Walmart to launch delivery service for other businesses

The service, Walmart GoLocal, has already signed a number of contractual agreements with national and small business clients, which it declined to name. Walmart is currently selecting new business partners. It declined to offer figures on the investment or financial targets for the service. Walmart is to begin operations within a few months.

The moves are happening as the pandemic has deepened shoppers' appetite for speedier deliveries, putting more stress on smaller retailers that can't meet their expectations. Walmart itself has been relying on delivery services like DoorDash and other crowd-sourcing services as well as its own workers to serve its own customers. But it has also been expanding its Spark platform that until now never delivered non-Walmart goods.

Shoppers ordering anything from cupcakes to gadgets at their local stores won't know that Walmart is involved. They buy the goods on their local store website and then the store activates the Walmart GoLocal delivery. Walmart said it will be a white-label service, so deliveries will not be made by Walmart-branded vehicles.

During a call with reporters Monday night, Tom Ward, a senior vice president at Walmart's U.S. division, said that fees for the service will be negotiated on a case-by-case basis. The delivery time could be as fast as a few hours or up to two days.