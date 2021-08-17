Want to go to a US national park? You must bring a face mask

NPS: Get vaccinated — and enjoy

This requirement will be in effect until further notice, the NPS said. It applies "to all NPS buildings and public transportation systems. It also applies to outdoors spaces where physical distancing cannot be maintained, such as narrow or busy trails and overlooks."

"Being vaccinated is the most effective way to protect yourself and your loved ones from the dangers of the coronavirus," said Capt. Maria Said, an epidemiologist in the NPS Office of Public Health and a member of the US Public Health Service Commissioned Corps.

"Masking in addition to being vaccinated will help prevent the spread of new variants and protect those who are more at risk of severe disease. This simple act of kindness allows us to be safe while we continue to enjoy the benefits of our national parks."

Big park attendance this summer

As the 2021 summer travel season unfolded, Americans flocked to parks in huge numbers.

Arches National Park in Utah was one of a number of headliner parks that saw significant overcrowding. The influx of visitors forced the park to temporarily shut its gates almost daily.