Warmth that's comforting

6. Enjoy warm beverages and foods, and use the oven and stove to cook them. Since foods higher in fat and protein are metabolized slowly by the body, those could make you feel warmer, Smith said. "Consider hearty soups with beans and meat." Slow cooking meals can help generate heat throughout the day.

Drinking warm beverages "certainly helps take the chill off," Benjamin said. Leaving the oven or stove on is "a bad idea because it burns fuel," Benjamin said, "but more importantly, people fall asleep, they forget and leave the stove on. Sometimes things on the stove can catch on fire. So like any tool, you should use it for the purpose in which it was designed."

"It only has to go poorly once to be life changing," Smith said. If you don't have children or pets, when you're done cooking and you turn off the oven, what doesn't hurt is leaving the oven door open to let residual heat escape.

