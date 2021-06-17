Warnings are posted for Gulf Coast as a possible named storm begins to take shape

NHC uses the Potential Tropical Cyclone designation when a tropical cyclone is expected to make landfall within 48 hours, even though the system presently does not have tropical storm-strength winds.

The disturbance will continue to strengthen as it moves northward toward the US Gulf Coast on Saturday. If it strengthens, as models are hinting at, into a tropical storm -- winds 39 to 73 mph -- it will earn the name Claudette.

The warm waters of the Gulf are providing the necessary heat energy to allow for enhanced storm development as the system progresses over open waters.

It is too early to tell how much the storm will strengthen at this time, but it is unlikely to become a hurricane.

If Tropical Storm Claudette forms, it will be the third named storm of the 2021 tropical season and will be the first to make landfall on the US.

The first storm of the season formed May 19 near Bermuda, becoming Tropical Storm Ana as it moved northeastward away from the island. Tropical Storm Bill formed just off the coast of North Carolina earlier this week without significantly impacting the US, trailing out to sea and dissipating.

Soaking rainfall for the Gulf Coast