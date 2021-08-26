Warnings of possible attack at Kabul airport; Biden, Israeli PM to meet; MLS gaining popularity

Today is Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. Let's get caught up.
West warns of possible attack at Kabul airport amid airlift
KABUL, Afghanistan — Western nations warned Thursday of a possible attack on Kabul’s airport, where thousands have flocked as they try to flee Taliban-controlled Afghanistan in the waning days of a massive airlift. Britain said an attack could come within hours.
Several countries urged people to avoid the airport, where Belgium said there was a threat of a suicide bombing. But with just days left before the evacuation effort ends and American troops withdraw, few appeared to heed the call.
Over the last week, the airport has been the scene of some of the most searing images of the chaotic end of America's longest war and the Taliban's takeover, as flight after flight landed to pull out those who fear a return to the militants' brutal rule.
Israeli PM to make case to Biden against Iran nuclear pact
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett are set to hold their first face-to-face meeting Thursday, and Israel's new leader intends to press Biden to give up pursuit of reviving the Iran nuclear deal.
Before arriving in Washington, Bennett made clear the top priority of the visit to the White House was to persuade Biden not to return to the nuclear accord, arguing Iran has already advanced in its uranium enrichment, and that sanctions relief would give Iran more resources to back Israel’s enemies in the region.
The Israeli leader met separately Wednesday with Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to discuss Iran and other issues. The visit was his first to the U.S. as prime minister.
MLS ratings seeing significant growth over past 2 seasons
LOS ANGELES — If ever there was a great time for Major League Soccer to be going into negotiations for its next television contract, it definitely is now.
The league goes into the final two months of the regular season with ratings not only up significantly over last season but 2019 as well.
“The growth we are seeing is excellent. To come out of COVID and maintain growth not only from last year to two years ago is really important,” said Seth Bacon, MLS' Senior Vice President, Media.
TODAY IN HISTORY
