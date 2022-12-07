Warnock beats Walker in Georgia; Trump Organization convicted; baseball's hot stove heating up | Hot off the Wire podcast

On this version of Hot off the Wire (More details in our episode show notes):

» Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock has defeated Republican challenger Herschel Walker in a runoff election in Georgia. The victory by the state’s first Black senator ensures Democrats an outright majority in the chamber for the rest of President Joe Biden’s current term.

» Donald Trump’s company has been convicted of tax fraud for a scheme by top executives to avoid paying personal income taxes on perks such as apartments and luxury cars. As punishment, the Trump Organization could be fined up to $1.6 million.

» In sports, baseball's winter meetings are producing free agent signings, Cleveland's Donovan Mitchell lit up the L.A. Lakers for 43, in college basketball number two Texas went down and and there's quarterback news from the NFL.

