Warnock, Walker campaign in Georgia; Verlander, Turner on the move; antisemitic celebrities stoke fears | Hot off the Wire podcast

On this version of Hot off the Wire (posted Dec. 5 at 4 p.m. CT):

  • The extended Senate campaign in Georgia gives Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker a second chance to persuade voters to send them to Washington.
  • The Mets and pitcher Justin Verlander agreed to a contract as did the Philadelphia Phillies and shortstop Trea Turner.
  • A surge of anti-Jewish vitriol spread by celebrities is stoking fears that public figures are normalizing hate and ramping up the risk of violence.

Soccer fans are heading to the desert for one of Qatar's traditional sports, the TSA’s facial recognition technology may expand nationwide in 2023, and more of today's top videos.

World

Qatar camel racing: FIFA fans head to the track

Far from the football action, fans are heading to the desert for one of Qatar's traditional sports, camel racing.

Travel

The TSA’s facial recognition technology may expand nationwide in 2023

The TSA could potentially expand their facial recognition identification system nationwide in 2023. Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.

World

China eases controls, gives no sign when 'zero-covid' ends

China is easing some of the world’s most stringent anti-virus controls and authorities say new variants are weaker. But they have yet to say w…

World

A winter wonderland in Denmark? Why you should visit Tivoli Gardens in December

Get into the festive spirit and get hyggeligt at Tivoli Gardens in Copenhagen this Christmas.

World

This historic crown is being readied for King Charles's Coronation Day

This historic crown is being readied for King Charles’s coronation day. Buzz60’s Keri Lumm reports.

World

Thousands of endangered Caspian seals found dead on beaches in Russia

This isn’t the first occurrence of its kind this year either. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details. 

Soccer

Women's football proves invaluable for young Muslim women

While it is the men's elite on show in Qatar at the World Cup, women's football in England has been given a recent boost.

 

Christine McVie, Fleetwood Mac singer-songwriter, dies at 79

Christine McVie, Fleetwood Mac singer-songwriter, dies at 79

Christine McVie, the soulful British musician who sang lead on many of Fleetwood Mac’s biggest hits, has died at 79. The band announced her death on social media Wednesday, saying “there are no words to describe our sadness at the passing of Christine McVie.” No cause of death or other details were immediately provided. McVie was a steady presence and personality in a band known for its frequent lineup changes and volatile personalities. During its peak commercial years, from 1975-80, the band sold tens of millions of records and was an ongoing source of fascination for fans as it transformed personal battles into melodic, compelling songs.

