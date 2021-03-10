Washington farm exports hampered by cargo-container shortage

“We are now experiencing unprecedented eastbound cargo volumes coming out of Asia to the U.S., and it’s creating huge disruptions within the supply chain,” said John Wolfe, chief executive officer of the Northwest Seaport Alliance, which manages marine cargo operations in the ports of Seattle and Tacoma.

Shipping companies are able to make more money by quickly sending empty containers from the U.S. to Asia to accommodate the surge in imports, rather than refill them with American farm products. A container of Chinese electronics, apparel and other exports is worth more than one filled with American farm products, said Peter Friedmann with the Agriculture Transportation Coalition in Washington, D.C.

Data from the Northwest Seaport Alliance show 37% of containers exported from Seattle and Tacoma in January 2020 were empty compared to this year when more than half were shipped empty. Wolfe explained that many businesses are in a rush to get their vessels and container equipment back to Asia to capitalize on the high-value shipments from Asia to the U.S.

Trade economists and policymakers expect the capacity shortages to decline as consumers return to normal purchasing patterns. But many exporters are concerned they permanently lost some market share.