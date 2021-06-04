Washington & Lee University to keep Confederate's name

LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — Washington and Lee University announced Friday that it won't remove the name of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee from the school, but it will change names on campus buildings and symbols while committing $225 million to diversity and inclusion initiatives and a new academic effort to study race relations.

The board of trustees voted 22-6 to keep the school's name after an 11-month review of issues related to the history and environment of the small liberal arts school in Lexington, Virginia. The board cited a lack of consensus on the name change, but clear support for other initiatives to address the school's legacy and climate.

The board said it “repudiated racial injustice in any form and expressed regret for the University’s past veneration of the Confederacy and the fact that the university itself owned human beings and benefited from their forced labor and sale.” The university also reiterated a commitment to “rigorous and nuanced explorations of W&L’s history with humility and honesty.”

The school was named for George Washington, an early benefactor, and Lee, who served as the school's president after the Civil War and is buried in a campus chapel that carries his name.