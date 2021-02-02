Washington state eyes 'billionaire tax' on the ultra rich

Efforts to increase taxes on the wealthy are not new, but no state currently has a wealth tax, according to Jackson Brainerd, senior policy specialist with the National Conference of State Legislatures. The Washington state measure “would be the first of its kind if it passes,” he said.

In New York state, the governor is proposing to raise income taxes on the wealthiest residents but has called legislative proposals there to tax billionaire’s assets “unconstitutional.” A measure was proposed in California last year that would have created a 0.4 percent yearly tax on a resident’s worldwide net worth over $30 million.

Frame said her proposal would bring an estimated $2.5 billion to state coffers a year. The tax would be imposed starting Jan. 1, 2022, for taxes due in 2023.

The measure is scheduled for its first public hearing Tuesday before the House Finance Committee, where Frame serves as chairwoman. While the bill doesn’t direct any funds to particular programs, Frame points to programs like a tax credit for low-income workers that could benefit from the revenue.

Frame is joined by 25 other House Democrats who have signed on in support of the bill, though legislative leaders in the chamber have said it's too early to know if it will pass.