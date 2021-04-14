Washington state governor OKs bill banning for-profit jails

The new law in Washington state — which is likely to face a legal challenge —would allow GEO to continue operating the jail until its contract with ICE expires in 2025. GEO sued over a similar 2019 measure in California, though a federal judge there largely sided with the state.

In a emailed statement, Alexandra Wilkes, a spokeswoman for the Day 1 Alliance, a trade association of GEO and other private detention companies, wrote that the legislation is “a misguided, politically-motivated effort to ‘Abolish ICE’ by targeting longtime government contractors who have zero role in deciding federal immigration policy.”

She wrote that the consequences of the center closing could result in migrants being transferred to local jails or “moved far from family and friends.”

The Tacoma immigration lockup has long been a target of immigrant rights activists. Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson is suing to force GEO to pay the state minimum wage to detainees who perform janitorial and other tasks at the jail.