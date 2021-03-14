Watch cellist Yo-Yo Ma surprise COVID-19 vaccine clinic with short post-shot performance

He didn't need to pull any strings to get the vaccine.

Yo-Yo Ma received his second shot of a COVID-10 vaccine Saturday, then spent the 15 minute post-shot observation period playing the cello for others waiting.

The world-renowned cellist, 65, got the injection at Berkshire, Massachusetts, Community College, about 25 miles southeast of Albany, New York. The school shared clips of his performance on Facebook.

"(He) wanted to give something back," clinic worker Richard Hall told the Berkshire Eagle.

Ma lives part-time in Berkshire and also played a series of pop-up concerts in September for frontline workers alongside Emanuel Ax.

