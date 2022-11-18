Watch live: Massive snow piles up around Buffalo, N.Y.

View the latest recorded video here:
A dangerous lake-effect snowstorm paralyzed parts of western and northern New York, with nearly 2 feet of snow already on the ground in some p…
A dangerous lake-effect snowstorm paralyzed parts of Buffalo, New York with nearly 2 feet of snow already on the ground in some places.
CNN correspondent Polo Sandoval reports from Buffalo, New York, as millions are facing a historic snowstorm and the governor announced a state…
Lake effect snow is highly dependent on cold arctic air, warm lake water, and the precise wind direct across the lake.
And here are the latest photos from the region:
Photos: Snowy scenes from western New York as paralyzing storm hits
Snowy morning in Buffalo
Downtown Buffalo
November snowstorm
Lots of snow
A snow-covered road
Snow crews at work
Cleaning out
Roof raking
Making a path
More snow
Not road ready
A peaceful scene
Snow cycle
Hamburg snow
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!