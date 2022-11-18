 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Watch live: Massive snow piles up around Buffalo, N.Y.

A long-duration lake-effect snowstorm is expected to bury parts of western and northern New York, including the cities of Buffalo and Watertown, in up to 4 feet of snow into this weekend.

Bands of heavy snow are underway off lakes Erie and Ontario and are expected to continue through at least Sunday, when the Buffalo Bills are scheduled to host the Cleveland Browns at Highmark Stadium in the Buffalo Southtowns

Meteorologist Simon Brewer is out in the lake effect winter snow storm and live storm chasing this EPIC AND VERY MASSIVE and dangerous Winter Storm moving over Lake Erie to bring upwards of over 48-72 inches or 4-6 feet of snow to the Buffalo, NY area. The large winter storm could bring snowfall rates of up to 4-6" of snowfall per hour leaving the area in a pure whiteout. Be prepared and stay warm.

View the latest recorded video here:

Lake-effect snow buries Buffalo, with more on the way this weekend. Video- Charlie Specht/ Buffalo News

More video from historic snowstorm around Buffalo, N.Y.

Snow storm strikes parts of western, northern NY
And here are the latest photos from the region:

