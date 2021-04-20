 Skip to main content
Watch Live: The jury delivers a verdict in the Derek Chauvin murder trial
AP

Watch Live: The jury delivers a verdict in the Derek Chauvin murder trial

The jury is deliberating the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer charged in the death of George Floyd. The verdict will be read in court between 3:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. CT

The jury has reached a decision in the trial of Derek Chauvin over George Floyd's death. Watch live as the verdict is read.

