Watch Live: The jury delivers a verdict in the Derek Chauvin murder trial

The jury has reached a decision in the trial of Derek Chauvin over George Floyd's death. Watch live as the verdict is read.
Edward Patton invested in security cameras and high-powered binoculars, and even waited out in the cold, to try to catch the trash-tosser in the act. He and his wife were stunned to find out who the culprit was.
Ten months ago, Donita Wiley Madison seemed to make a tremendous recovery from COVID. But the virus got her in the end.
Buckingham Palace has released the broad outlines of Saturday's funeral program for Prince Philip, including plans for princes William and Harry.
Eight people were shot and killed in a late-night shooting at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis, and the shooter killed himself, police said.
The girl, who has three siblings, was shot repeatedly and was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.
Authorities were still seeking a suspect after three men were killed and two injured in a shooting early Sunday at Somers House Tavern near Kenosha.
The man who police say fatally shot eight people at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis is a former employee.
Minnesota prosecutor says he will charge white officer with manslaughter in fatal shooting of Black motorist.
A former sheriff's deputy in Texas was taken into custody after a manhunt that began when three people were fatally shot in Austin, authorities said.
Bernie Madoff, the financier who pleaded guilty to orchestrating the largest Ponzi scheme in history, has died in a federal prison, according to AP source.
