Watch live: U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland to make first public statement since Mar-a-Lago search

Attorney General Merrick Garland will make his first public statement Thursday since federal agents searched former President Donald Trump's Florida home at Mar-a-Lago earlier this week, according to a source familiar with the matter.

The statement comes after days of silence from the Justice Department with regard to the search, as is the department's normal practice for ongoing investigations.

The topic of the statement was not given in the Justice Department's announcement.

This story is breaking and will be updated here: