 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking

Watch live: U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland to make first public statement since Mar-a-Lago search

  • 0

Attorney General Merrick Garland will make his first public statement Thursday since federal agents searched former President Donald Trump's Florida home at Mar-a-Lago earlier this week, according to a source familiar with the matter.

The statement comes after days of silence from the Justice Department with regard to the search, as is the department's normal practice for ongoing investigations.

The topic of the statement was not given in the Justice Department's announcement.

This story is breaking and will be updated here:

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Pompeii archeological park: Robot-dog inspects inaccessible areas of the famous site

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News