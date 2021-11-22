Waukesha Police Chief Dan Thompson is set to speak at 1 p.m. with the latest from the investigation into the incident in which a driver plowed through the city's Christmas parade Sunday evening, killing at least five people.
Watch live: Wisconsin police press conference on Christmas parade tragedy
An SUV sped through barricades and into a Christmas parade in Waukesha on Sunday, killing at least five people and injuring more than 40 others in a horrifying scene captured by the city’s livestream and the cellphones of onlookers.
A compilation of some of the bystander videos posted to social media late Sunday after an SUV plowed through the Waukesha Christmas parade.